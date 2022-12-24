She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, said the police.

TV Actress Tunisha Sharma Dies By Suicide On Show Set

New Delhi: TV actress Tunisha Sharma on Saturday committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial, news agency ANI reported. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, said the police.

Tunisha, who played the role of Shehzaadi Mariam in ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, also featured in films like ‘Fitoor’ and ‘Baar Baar Dekho’.

The actress was shooting for her TV show, Ali Baba Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She apparently ended her life on the set, in the make-up room at Naigaon.

Actress Tunisha Sharma was known for her roles in popular TV serials like ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’, ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap’ and ‘Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul’ among others.

Before committing suicide, Tunisha shared her photo on social media from the sets, writing, “Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn’t stop.”

Tunisha Sharma’s Last Instagram Post

Tunisha played the role of young Katrina Kaif in both ‘Fitoor’ and ‘Baar Baar Dekho’.

Dial-up, speak and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918 , 011-24318883 , 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area) : 011- 40769002 , 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.



