TVS Apache 160 Special Edition Bike With New First-In-Segment Features

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition: The country’s popular two-wheeler manufacturer TVS has launched a new special edition of Apache RTR 160 4V in India. The company has kept the price of this bike at Rs 1,30,090 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This special edition has been brought with cosmetic and mechanical changes as compared to the standard Apache RTR 160 4V. Some new first-in-segment features have been added to it.

If you too are thinking of buying a bike in this price range, then know more details about TVS bike:

This special edition will be sold in matte black and new pearl white color. To give a different look to the bike, the alloy wheel has been kept in red and black colour. Also, the seat also gets a black and red color combination. It also gets segment first adjustable brake and clutch levers. Talking about the mechanical changes, the bike has been given a new type of exhaust.

The company has named this exhaust as Bullpup Exhaust, which gives a better sound. Due to this, the weight of the bike also gets reduced by 1 kg. The rest of the engine has been kept the same. It is still powered by the 159.7 cc, oil-cooled, SOHC engine, which produces a best-in-class power output of 17.30 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The bike has three riding modes – Urban, Sport, and Rain. It has a top speed of 103kmph in Urban and Rain mode, while in Sport mode the top speed increases to 114kmph. The bike also gets Bluetooth connectivity via TVS SmartXonnect.

It gets an LED headlamp with LED DRL, an instrument cluster with a gear shift indicator, a 270 mm petal disc at the front, and 200 mm petal disc at the rear.



