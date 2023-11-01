TVS Motor Company Achieves Highest Ever Monthly Sales with 21% Growth in October 2023

TVS Motor Company had its highest ever monthly sales of 434,714 units in October 2023 with a growth of 21 percent as against 360,288 units in the month of October 2022.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 22% with sales increasing from 344,630 units in October 2022 to 420,610 units in October 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 25% with sales increasing from 275,934 units in October 2022 to 344,957 units in October 2023.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 23% with sales increasing from 164,568 units in October 2022 to 201,965 units in October 2023. Scooter registered a growth of 22% with sales increasing from 135,190 units in October 2022 to 165,135 units in October 2023.

Electric Vehicle

The Company sold 20,153 units of TVS iQube Electric in October 2023 as against sales of 8,103 units in October 2022.

International Business

The Companys total exports registered a growth of 6% with sales increasing from 82,816 units in October 2022 to 87,952 units in October 2023. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 10% with sales increasing from 68,696 units in October 2022 to 75,653 units in October 2023.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 14,104 units in October 2023 as against 15,658 units in October 2022.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.