TVS Motor Company Launches the All New 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 with More Power, Ride Modes and SmartXonnect™

The new motorcycles are lighter, faster and tech loaded

Increased power output and weight reduction will offer enhanced performance

The motorcycles will come fitted with Bluetooth enabled fully digital instrument cluster with SmartXonnectTM technology, all-LED headlamp, LED taillamp and three ride modes

Adorned with fresh attractive graphics, the motorcycles receive a design evolution after a successful decade in their current avatar

Building on 40 years racing pedigree and 4.8 million TVS Apache customer base, TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three- wheelers in the world, launched the all-new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 160 motorcycles today. They now come packaged with new exciting styling and feature updates for an uncompromised ride experience. The power increase coupled with weight reduction of 2 kgs in Apache RTR 160 and 1 kg in Apache RTR 180 has resulted in an enhanced power-to-weight ratio for both motorcycles, offering an unravelling riding experience. 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160â The TVS Apache Series have always been at the forefront of technology & innovation since their launch in 2005, and continue to set a benchmark in the performance segment. The vehicles under the stable of TVS Apache have offered multiple first-in-segment & best-in-class features & technology to the customers, starting from Fuel injection, ABS, Dual Channel ABS, Slipper Clutch, to the most recent SmartXonnectTM, Ride Modes, LED Headlamp. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Apache series has been built on the racing heritage of TVS Racing to bring superior products into the market that connect with our customers and racing enthusiasts. The introduction of the 2022 range of TVS Apache RTR 160 and TVS Apache RTR 180 is a testament to our commitment towards delighting the Apache community and loyalists globally, with a true racing experience. These motorcycles will continue their legacy of offering class leading race technologies to transform performance biking, and further strengthening our premiumisation journey.”