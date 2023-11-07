TVS Motor Company Launches TVS King Duramax Plus

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced the launch of its new three-wheeler, TVS King Duramax Plus. The TVS King Duramax Plus will be available in CNG and petrol variant.

TVS King Duramax Plus: CNG Variant

The TVS King Duramax Plus is positioned as ‘Har Raste ka Humsafar‘, features dual-rated front suspension, guaranteeing a smoother and more comfortable ride. The spacious cabin comfortably accommodates three passengers, while the inclusion of an all-gear start system ensures a hassle-free ride. Tubeless tyres add an extra layer of convenience and safety for both drivers and passengers. TVS King Duramax Plus sports a refreshed front look, featuring a state-of-the-art LED headlamp that adds to its appeal and enhances visibility during low-light conditions. Complementing this, the striking new LED tail lamp further improves visibility and safety. It also comes packed with a redesigned passenger cabin with style and comfort.

Commenting on the launch, Rajat Gupta, Business Head – Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor added, “TVS Motor continues to lead the way in innovation and customer-centric offerings. We take immense pride in introducing the TVS King Duramax Plus, a true testament to our commitment to delivering products that consistently delight customers. With this addition, we are confident of setting benchmarks in style, performance, and safety, ensuring that every journey is nothing short of exceptional.”

The TVS King Duramax plus is powered by 225 cc 4 stroke liquid cooled single cylinder SI engine that churns out a maximum power output of 7.9 kW @ 4,750 rpm in petrol variant and 6.7 kW @ 5,000 rpm in CNG variant.

TVS King Duramax Plus is priced at Rs. 257,190/- (CNG Variant) & Rs. 235,552/- (Petrol Variant) Ex-Showroom, Bengaluru.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in/the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.