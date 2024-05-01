TVS Motor Company Registers Sales Growth of 25% in April 2024

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 25% with sales increasing from 306,224 units in April 2023 to 383,615 units in April 2024.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 27% with sales increasing from 294,786 units in the month of April 2023 to 374,592 units in April 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 29% with sales increasing from 232,956 units in April 2023 to 301,449 units in April 2024.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 24% with sales increasing from 152,365 units in April 2023 to 188,110 units in April 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 34% with sales increasing from 107,496 units in April 2023 to 144,126 units in April 2024.

Electric Vehicle

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The new Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024 came into effect from April 2024 after FAME II ended in March 2024. Ensuring a smooth transition, TVS Motor recorded electric vehicles sales of 17,403 units in April 2024, indicating continued robust demand. Electric vehicle sales last year in April 2023 were at 6,227 units.

International Business

The Companys total exports registered a growth of 12% with sales increasing from 71,663 units in April 2023 to 80,508 units in April 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 18% with sales increasing from 61,830 units in April 2023 to 73,143 units in April 2024.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 9,023 units in April 2024 as against 11,438 units in April 2023.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.