TVS Motor Company Sets a New Racing Benchmark; Announces the Debut of India’s First-Ever Electric Racing Championship for Two-Wheelers

TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC) will make its debut at the 4th round of INMRC on September 29, 2023

8 riders hand picked by TVS Racing will race on the all-new TVS Apache RTE (Racing Throttle Electric) race motorcycles

TVS Motor Company company marks a historic moment by synergising its commitment towards sustainable mobility solutions with TVS Racing, to announce the launch of Indias first-ever electric two-wheeler racing championship, today. This pioneering initiative is a significant step forward in motorsports and reaffirms TVS Motor Companys commitment to sustainable mobility solutions as it becomes the first Indian manufacturer to foray into the world of EV moto racing.

Mr Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company

With a growing uptick in the adoption of EVs globally, TVS Motor Company has taken a bold leap with the foray of TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC), an exclusive format for racing on the electric TVS Apache RTE race motorcycles, that have been developed solely for the championship. TVS Motor Company has been at the realm of transforming mobility through innovation and sustainable solutions for a cleaner future, and has also pioneered motorsports in India with TVS Racing, that boasts of a rich racing heritage of over four-decades.

Mr Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor has been championing racing ever since we started India’s first factory racing team. TVS Racing has been instrumental in making motorsports aspirational yet accessible for enthusiasts across the country. Many of the technologies that we pioneered in our racing machines have made way to our production vehicles, giving shape to our ‘track to road‘ philosophy. In line with our vision of providing exciting and sustainable mobility solutions, we are thrilled to announce the debut of India’s first ever EV two wheeler racing. TVS Racing e-OMC will not only set new benchmarks in the racing segment but also demonstrate the potential of electric vehicles in delivering high-octane and thrilling racing experiences for the world to witness.”

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Racing takes great pride in being the propagators of offering a platform for racers to hone and showcase their skills and following their passion for racing. We have been the frontrunners in the segment, whether it was pioneering the TVS OMC in India in 1994, and expanding it in women’s and rookie class, or being the first Indian manufacturer to foray with the Asia One Make Championship or participate in the Dakar Rally. With the TVS Racing e-OMC, we take a monumental step into redefining the future of racing.”

Key highlights of the championship:

TVS Racing e-OMC will debut at the 4th round of Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship (INMRC)

The first round of the championship will witness 8 participating riders who are hand picked

Participants will ride atop TVS Apache RTE race motorcycles which are specially developed for this championship

The TVS Apache RTE race motorcycles will set a benchmark for electric racing in India. The key technologies behind this machine include:

Highest power-to-weight in its class with a liquid cooled motor & high efficiency liquid cooled motor controller

High power cells battery pack with advanced chemistry

Carbon fibre battery case that also acts as stressed member of the chassis

Custom built advanced Battery Management System with race special algorithms for several advanced configuration controls and high levels of safety

Single reduction, motor spindle is connected to rear wheel through sprockets and roller chain

Ohlins bespoke front and rear suspension

Brembo brake system – 320mm front disc, calipers, and master cylinder

Carbon fibre front & rear wheels

Pirelli Super Corsa tyres

Carbon fibre fairing with best-in-class lowest coefficient of drag

Unique livery combining body paint of TVS Racing Factory colours and sustainability inspired graphics

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

