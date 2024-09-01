TVS Motor Company’s Sales Grow By 13% in August 2024

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 391,588 units in August 2024 with a growth of 13% as against 345,848 units in the month of August 2023.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 14% with sales increasing from 332,110 units in August 2023 to 378,841 units in August 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 13% with sales increasing from 256,619 units in August 2023 to 289,073 units in August 2024.

Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 153,047 units in August 2023 to 170,486 units in August 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 15% with sales increasing from 142,502 units in August 2023 to 163,629 units in August 2024.

Electric Vehicle

EV sales registered a growth of 4% with sales increasing from 23,887 units in August 2023 to 24,779 units in August 2024.

International Business

The Companys total exports sales registered a growth of 14% with sales increasing from 87,515 units in August 2023 to 99,976 units in August 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 19% with sales increasing from 75,491 units in August 2023 to 89,768 units in August 2024.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler sales registered sales of 12,747 units in August 2024 as against 13,738 units in August 2023.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.