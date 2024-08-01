TVS Motor Company’s Sales Grow by 9% in July 2024

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 354,140 units in July 2024 with a growth of 9% as against 325,977 units in the month of July 2023.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 9% with sales increasing from 312,307 units in July 2023 to 339,676 units in July 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 8% with sales increasing from 235,230 units in July 2023 to 254,250 units in July 2024.

Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 5% with sales increasing from 153,942 units in July 2023 to 161,074 units in July 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 15% with sales increasing from 121,941 units in July 2023 to 139,995 units in July 2024.

Electric Vehicle

EV sales registered a growth of 61% with sales increasing from 13,306 units in July 2023 to 21,442 units in July 2024.

International Business

The Companys total exports sales registered a growth of 9% with sales increasing from 89,213 units in July 2023 to 97,589 units in July 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 77,077 units in July 2023 to 85,426 units in July 2024.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler sales registered a growth of 6% with sales increasing from 13,670 units in July 2023 to 14,464 units in July 2024.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes.

TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years.

Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.