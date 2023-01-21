Twin Blasts Hit Jammu

The blasts were reported in yard number 7 of Transport Nagar of Narwal, known as a hub of trucks.
Jammu: As many as six people were injured in twin blasts in the Narwal area of Jammu, said officials on Saturday. The blasts were reported in yard number 7 of Transport Nagar of Narwal, known as a hub of trucks. “Twin blasts occurred in Narwal area of Jammu, 6 people injured,” said ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh.
According to a visual shared by ANI, several police personnel was present at the spot of the blasts and those injured were immediately rushed to a hospital nearby. The area has been cordoned off.
#WATCH | J&K: Six people injured in two blasts that occurred in Narwal area of Jammu. Visuals from the spot. Police personnel are present at the spot.
— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023
The explosion raises concern as senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Jammu and Kashmir for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.
Published Date: January 21, 2023 12:22 PM IST
Updated Date: January 21, 2023 1:25 PM IST
