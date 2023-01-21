Home

Twin Blasts Hit Jammu’s Narwal Area; 6 Injured, Indian Army On Spot

The blasts were reported in yard number 7 of Transport Nagar of Narwal, known as a hub of trucks.

Jammu: As many as six people were injured in twin blasts in the Narwal area of Jammu, said officials on Saturday. The blasts were reported in yard number 7 of Transport Nagar of Narwal, known as a hub of trucks. “Twin blasts occurred in Narwal area of Jammu, 6 people injured,” said ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh.

According to a visual shared by ANI, several police personnel was present at the spot of the blasts and those injured were immediately rushed to a hospital nearby. The area has been cordoned off.

The explosion raises concern as senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Jammu and Kashmir for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.



