Twins Living 900km Apart Died In Strangely Similar Manner In Few Hours Gap In Rajasthan

26-year-old twins died in a gap of few hours in a similar manner leaving the family in utter shock and grief.

Barmer: In an unfortunate yet strange incident, 26-year-old twins died in Rajasthan on the same day in a similar manner. Living around 900 km away from each other, one lived in Barmer and one in Surat, reported Times of India. The family is ;left in shock as the brothers died strangely, in a similar manner- one slipped from his home’s terrace while the other slipped into a water tank.

The twins, Sohan Singh and Sumer Singh were cremated on the same pyre at their native village, Saarno ka Tala.

According to cops, Sumer had been working in Gujarat’s textile city while Sohan was studying to take Grade II teacher recruitment test in Jaipur.

“Their family reported that Sumer was on the phone when he slipped and had a fatal fall on Wednesday night. Sohan fell into a water tank early on Thursday, soon after returning home to the news of his twin’s death. We aren’t ruling out suicide in the second case,” SHO Surendra Singh of Sindhari police station in Barmer was quoted as saying by TOI.

Sohan, the elder of the two had stepped out to fetch water from the tank that was only 100 m away from his home. Later, he was found in the tank and immediately rushed to the hospital where he died.

Said, to have shared a strong bond, the twins have two more siblings in the village. According to the report, Sumer worked in Surat to earn and help his brother study hard and get a teacher’s job.



