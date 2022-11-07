Twitter Accounts of Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra To Be Blocked Over Alleged Copyright Violations

A Bengaluru court directs Twitter to temporarily block the accounts of Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Monday directed social media giant Twitter to temporarily block the accounts of Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra for allegedly infringing the statutory copyright owned by MRT Music by illegally using sound records of the film KGF Chapter-2.

The FIR was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station on Friday under the provisions of Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code against Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya for using KGF-2 music for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi on a complaint lodged by M Naveen Kumar, who manages MRT music.

The complainant alleged that Jairam Ramesh had on his official twitter handle posted two videos of the yatra, in which popular songs from KGF-2 film were used without permission.

“The said videos were made using the popular sound recordings owned and held by the complainant. The said sound recordings are that of the cinematographic film “KGF Chapter 2” (Hindi version) which is popular globally,” Kumar alleged.



