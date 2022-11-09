Wednesday, November 9, 2022
National

Twitter Adds ‘Official’ Mark to PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi And Other Corporate Verified Accounts

Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and some other ministers also got the label

Twitter adds 'official' mark to high profile, corporate verified accounts
Twitter adds ‘official’ mark to high profile, corporate verified accounts

New Delhi: Social media giant Twitter on Wednesday added an ‘official’ label to the handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of states, union ministers, political leaders and other important personalities as the company started rolling out a feature to distinguish between the Twitter Blue account and verified accounts.

This is in line with Twitter’s just-announced changes for verified accounts, as part of its new USD 8 premium subscription product.

Modi’s verified blue tick Twitter handle @narendramodi was marked ‘Official’ with a tick mark enclosed in a circle. The same was label was also seen on the Twitter handles of Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and some other ministers.

Twitter Official Tick: All You Need To Know

  1. Modi’s verified blue tick Twitter handle @narendramodi was marked ‘Official’ with a tick mark enclosed in a circle
  2. Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and some other ministers also got the label
  3. Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, some other opposition party leaders were given the label
  4. The ‘Official’ label is given for select verified accounts including major media outlets and governments.

Twitter official Esther Crawford in a tweet said: “A lot of folks have asked about how you’ll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the ‘Official’ label to select accounts when we launch.”

“Not all previously verified accounts will get the ‘Official’ label and the label is not available for purchase. Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures,” she said.

The new Twitter Blue, she said, does not include ID verification. “It’s an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features. We’ll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types.”

(With PTI Inputs)




Published Date: November 9, 2022 11:32 PM IST





