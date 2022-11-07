Twitter Asks Some Fired Employees To Return Were Laid Off By Mistake Report

After massive layoffs at Twitter that affected workers and teams across the world as Elon Musk took over the social media company, some fired employees are being asked to rejoin, multiple reports have said.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 28, 2022, the Twitter logo is seen on a sign on the exterior of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California. Twitter said it will start laying off employees on November 4, 2022, as the new billionaire owner Elon Musk moves quickly after his big takeover to make the messaging platform financially sound. (Constanza HEVIA / AFP)

Twitter employees: After massive layoffs at Twitter that affected workers and teams across the world as Elon Musk took over the social media company, some fired employees are being asked to rejoin, multiple reports have said. At least five people who are “essential for Twitter’s ecosystem” have been asked to return, said Business Insider. One person has rejected the offer, it said.

According to two people familiar with the moves, some of those who are being asked to return were laid off by “mistake”. Others were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Twitter this week laid off close to 3,700 employees this week via email as a way to trim costs following Musk’s acquisition, which closed in late October. Many employees learned they lost their job after their access to company-wide systems, like email and Slack, were suddenly suspended. The requests for employees to return demonstrate how rushed and chaotic the process was, reports Bloomberg.

Twitter has close to 3,700 employees remaining, according to people familiar with the matter. Musk is pushing those who remain at the company to move quickly in shipping new features, and in some cases, employees have even slept at the office to meet new deadlines.



