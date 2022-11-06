Sunday, November 6, 2022
Twitter Blue Roll Out Can Be Expected In Less Than A Month In India Elon Musk

Elon Musk has said Twitter Blue roll out can be expected within a month in India.

Twitter Blue Tick Subscription price
देने होंगे 7.9 डॉलर

Twitter Blue: Elon Musk has said Twitter Blue roll out can be expected within a month in India. A Twitter user asked, “When can we expect to have Twitter Blue roll out in India?” to which Musk replied, “Hopefully, less than a month.”

Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 9:28 AM IST





