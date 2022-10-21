Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeNationalTwitter Denies Layoffs Plan After Elon Musk
National

Twitter Denies Layoffs Plan After Elon Musk

admin
By admin
0
31



New Delhi: Twitter INC has denied any plans to fire employees after billionaire Elon Musk’s acquisition is complete. Earlier, there were some media reports claiming that Elon Musk is mulling laying off 75 per cent of the company’s 7,500 workers citing restructuring of the organisation.Also Read – Musk Mulls Laying Off 75% Twitter Employees: Report

Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett emailed employees on Thursday saying the company does not plan layoffs, according to a source who viewed the email. Also Read – Day After Firing 1,000 Employees, Microsoft Plans to Increase Hiring in Key Growth Areas | Read Full Plan Here

The Washington Post reported earlier on Thursday that Elon Musk told prospective investors in his deal to buy Twitter that he planned to get rid of nearly 75% of the company’s 7,500 workers, citing interviews and documents. Also Read – Centre Issues Tips For Those Working From Home to Stay Protected from Cyber Threats

However, the downsizing at Twitter looks almost inevitable. The documents showed extensive plans to push out staff and cut down on infrastructure costs were already in place before Musk offered to buy the company, the Washington Post reported.

The human resource at Twitter has assured employees that the company is not looking for any mass layoffs.





Source link

Previous articleNBA: Lakers take step ‘in the right direction’ despite loss to Clippers
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677