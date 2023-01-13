Home

Entertainment

Shark Tank India Season 2: Twitter Erupts With Shock After Anupam Mittal Calls Aman Gupta ‘Dalbadlu’

Shark Tank India Season 2: Major Fight Breaks Between Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal Over Hair Colour Brand. Check Twitter Reactions

Shark Tank India Season 2 Twitter Erupts With Shock After Anupam Mittal Calls Aman Gupta ‘Dalbadlu’

Shark Tank Season 2 featuring Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar as Sharks seems no less than Bigg Boss. There are war of words that happens when some interesting pitch comes their way. In the last episode of Shark Tank India Season 2, a hair colour brand ‘Paradyes’. As seen in the episode, sharks got sharky over Paradyes’ pitch. The brand asked for 65 lakh for 1% equity, and there were two deals – one by Aman, Vineeta and Anupam. Another was Peyush alone who matched the deal. But, the founders of the colour brand wanted to negotiate and approach only Vineeta and Aman. This made Anupam furious, and he backed out. Seeing Anupam’s decision and the brand’s counteroffer, Peyush also stepped down.

Anupam Mittal made statements against Aman Gupta. He called him ‘dalbadlu’, the person who shifts teams.

Anupam taunted Aman in the last episode where he said, “Tum value add nahi karte, herogiri karte ho”. To this, Aman replied, “Hero hero rahega, villain villain.”

Anupam was pissed with Vineeta and Aman for playing a dirty game. As these three sharks were in a deal earlier.

Anupam called the pitch messy and dirty, and Peyush agreed to it

Anupam Mittal questioned the integrity of other sharks. He said, “Agar mein hota, ya kisi ke sath offer kia hota, toh aasman bhi hiljaye, zameen hiljaye… mein wahi ka wahi khada hota”.

Anupam Mittal called Aman Gupta ‘dalbadlu, tumhari shakal se dikh raha hai dalbadlu ho’. To this, Aman said, “Agar unhe hum chahiye toh tum chido mat”.

NETIZENS REACT TO ANUPAM MITTAL’S STATEMENT

Twitterati had a mixed reaction to the episode, most of them were shocked to see Anupam’s behaviour. A user wrote, “Indian shark tank is funny as hell. It’s big boss tank sharks running to invest in companies ! Epic fail.. #paradyes”. Another wrote, “#SharkTankIndia Sucks bigtime. What an idiotic behaviour @AnupamMittal showed during #AtypicalAdvantage deal. @SonyTV team should look into this as they have already spoiled the show by removing @Ashneer_Grover . @peyushbansal kudos to you. I have high regards for you boss.” The third used said, “It is very disappointed to see that Sharks are fighting for that hair colour deal and in the last the dirty game happen. @AnupamMittal was right at that time.”

On the other side, a social media user took Anupam’s side and blamed the founders of Paradyes.

#SharkTankIndiaS2 I think so the hair die business was cunning they did very wrong with @AnupamMittal . if they wanted Aman they could have asked him to convince sugar head to come with him but again and again cutting anupam was very rude .even I wouldnt like this behaviour — gladiator rawat (@freshrawat) January 13, 2023



