Saturday, November 5, 2022
National

Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Apologises Amid Mass Layoffs After Elon Musk Takeover I Own The Responsibility

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologised to the employees after Elon Musk sacked 50 per cent of the company’s work force.

Taking to Twitter, Jack Dorsey said he takes responsibility for the current situation.

New Delhi: Twitter founder Jack Dorsey on Saturday issued an apology to the employees of the company, a day after Elon Musk sacked 50 per cent of the company’s work force. Taking to Twitter, Jack Dorsey said he takes responsibility for the current situation.

“Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that,” Jack Dorsey tweeted.

“I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don’t expect that to be mutual in this moment…or ever…and I understand. 💙,” Dorsey said in another tweet.

CHECK JACK DORSEY’S TWEET HERE

Jack Dorsey quit Twitter in November last year, handing over the baton on Parag Agrawal, who is among those sacked. Dorsey owns 18 million shares of Twitter which are valued at over $1 billion

Twitter layoffs

After taking over as Twitter chief, Elon Musk fired top executives and half of the company’s work force. Twitter employees were notified in an email that the layoffs were set to begin as per an unsigned internal memo seen by The Verge.

Defending his move to lay off hundreds of employees, Elon Musk said the company was losing more than $4 million per day. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over USD 4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required,” Elon Musk tweeted.

“Again, to be crystal clear, Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged. In fact, we have actually seen hateful speech at times this week decline below our prior norms, contrary to what you may read in the press,” Elon Musk said in another tweet.




Published Date: November 5, 2022 10:41 PM IST



Updated Date: November 5, 2022 10:49 PM IST





