Twitter Hacked, More Than 200 Mn Users’ Account Details Leaked In Biggest Breach Ever News

Twitter Hacked, More Than 200 Mn Users' Account Details Leaked In Biggest Breach Ever

LIVE | Twitter Hacked, More Than 200 Mn Users’ Account Details Leaked In Biggest Breach Ever
Breaking News LIVE Updates, Jan 6: Hackers stole the email addresses of more than 200 million Twitter users and posted them on an online hacking forum, a security researcher said on Wednesday. The breach “will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing and doxxing,” Alon Gal, co-founder of Israeli cybersecurity-monitoring firm Hudson Rock, wrote on LinkedIn. He called it “one of the most significant leaks I’ve seen.” Twitter has not commented on the report, which Gal first posted about on social media on Dec. 24, nor responded to inquiries about the breach since that date. It was not clear what action, if any, Twitter has taken to investigate or remediate the issue.




  7:01 AM IST


    HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan arrested

    HAM (Hindustani Awam Morcha) Party spokesperson Danish Rizwan was arrested by Ranchi police on January 5 on charges of his involvement in shooting Sushma Baraik in Ranchi: Ranchi Police




Published Date: January 6, 2023 6:57 AM IST





