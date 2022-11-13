Sunday, November 13, 2022
National

Twitter Manager Puked After Elon Musk Ordered Him To Announce Mass Layoffs: Report

New Delhi: According to a report titled, “Two Weeks of Chaos: Inside Elon Musk’s Takeover of Twitter”, a Twitter manager puked in a trash can after the company’s new boss Elon Musk ordered him to fire employees. This report was published in the New York Times. The newspaper claims that at least 36 Twitter employees were interviewed for the report.

The report further elaborates on the atmosphere in the organisation at the time of mass layoffs. The documents showed that some of the top executives were summarily fired by email and added that one engineering manager, upon being told to cut hundreds of workers, “vomited into a trash can while others slept in the office as they worked gruelling schedules to meet Mr. Musk’s order.”

The report said that some of them told the newspaper that many staffers learned about the mass layoffs via an internal Slack channel.

The newspaper said that Elon Musk told employees “Those who are able to go hardcore and play to win, Twitter is a good place. And those who are not, totally understand, but then Twitter is not for you.”

Since the layoffs, Musk has scrambled to reign in the floundering company, introducing a controversial $8 blue verification check mark as part of its new subscription service, Twitter Blue.

When Is Twitter Blue Coming Back? Elon Musk Responds

Twitter Blue will ‘probably’ be back by the end of next week, Elon Musk replied to a user. Twitter paused its Blue service with verification after facing a slew of criticism last week as people bought the verified badge with Blue service, created fake accounts imitating big brands like Eli Lilly and Mario, and posted false tweets that left several brands embarrassed and had to issue statements.




Published Date: November 13, 2022 2:14 PM IST



Updated Date: November 13, 2022 2:24 PM IST





