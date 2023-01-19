National

Twitter Plans For More Layoffs; Employee Count May Slip Below 2,000

Elon Musk-owned Twitter is planning for more layoffs in the coming weeks.

About 50 employees in Twitter’s product organisation are set to laid off in the coming weeks.

Twitter layoffs: After cutting off over 50 per cent workforce, Twitter is planning for more layoffs. Hundreds of workers in Twitter’s advertising, trust and safety, and monetisation departments were laid off two weeks ago, and layoffs in Singapore and Australia occurred just last week.

About 50 employees in the company’s product organisation are set to laid off in the coming weeks, reports Business Insider, citing sources. Employees believe that plans to close many international offices as well as several smaller offices in the US will result in even more layoffs, which could lead Twitter’s headcount soon to be under 2,000 people, said the report, according to news agency IANS.

Moreover, if Twitter’s headcount falls below 2,000, Musk will have reduced it by more than 75 per cent, which was much more than expected when he took over the company at the end of October, the report mentioned.

His first round of layoffs eliminated roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, and hundreds more effectively resigned after Musk instructed them in an email to either agree to his “hardcore” vision of work or leave.

Meanwhile, Amazon also started notifying its employees affected by its new round of layoffs, as a part of its plan to reduce its headcount by around 18,000 people.




Published Date: January 19, 2023 6:23 PM IST





Source link

