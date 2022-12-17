Twitter Plans To Restore More Suspended Accounts In Next 30 Days: Report

Taking to social media, Twitter on Friday said that it had identified several policies where the permanent suspension was a disproportionate action for breaking rules.

Elon Musk had earlier said that any account doxxing real-time location information of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation.

Twitter Latest News Today: Twitter has started the work to restore accounts that were suspended for violating the platform rules. The microblogging site plans to reinstate more accounts over the next 30 days, according to Bloomberg News.

Taking to social media, Twitter on Friday said that it had identified several policies where the permanent suspension was a “disproportionate” action for breaking rules.

“Reinstated accounts still need to comply with its rules. Permanent suspension remains an enforcement action for serious violations,” it added.

Twitter had earlier this week suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists including from the Washington Post, CNN, and the New York Times who were covering Musk, who alleged they were endangering his family.

According to the New York Times report, the suspended accounts include those of Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Donie O’Sullivan of CNN, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of The Intercept, political journalist Keith Olbermann, Aaron Rupar and Tony Webster, both independent journalists.

Moreover, the Twitter CEO also defended his decision after suspending accounts on the micro-blogging platform of more than half a dozen journalists.



