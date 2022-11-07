Twitter Simply Most Interesting Place On Internet Trash Me But Itll Cost 8 Musk Posts Series Of Tweets

Twitter CEO Elon Musk in a series of tweets posted on consecutive days made clear several pointers according to which he supposedly plans to run the microblogging site.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 14, 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the unveiling of the new Tesla Model Y in Hawthorne, California. Elon Musk’s decision to pull Twitter off the stock market allows him to make major changes quickly, but it also takes the company more heavily into debt, a risky choice for a money-losing business. (Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

Elon Musk’s Tweets: Twitter CEO Elon Musk in a series of tweets posted on consecutive days made clear several pointers according to which he supposedly plans to run the microblogging site. The Chief Twit also explained why such a large number of Twitter staff was laid off and the subscription fee of $8 for the coveted blue tick. He also warned that Twitter handles that engage in “impersonation” without clearly specifying would be permanently suspended.

Elon Musk went on a spree as he said that “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bulls**t. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.”

Elon musk highlighted the benefits of the paid subscription as he tweeted, “You will also get: Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam, Ability to post long video & audio, Half as many ads. And paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us.”

For the company, he said, “This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators.”

For celebrities such as politicians, he said, “There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians.”

In praise of his newly acquired entity, he said, “Twitter is simply the most interesting place on the Internet. That’s why you’re reading this tweet right now.”

“Being attacked by both right & left simultaneously is a good sign, you get what you pay for, Twitter speaks to the inner masochist in all of us, To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8.”

About the financial condition of the company, Musk said, “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists.

“Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America. Tiny talk is talk so small it feels like it’s coming from your own mind. Why is small talk even legal!?

“A neuron doesn’t realize it’s a neuron Because it consists of billions of bidirectional interactions per day, Twitter can be thought of as a collective, cybernetic super-intelligence… with a lot of room for improvement.”

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.

“Again, to be crystal clear, Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged. In fact, we have actually seen hateful speech at times this week decline *below* our prior norms, contrary to what you may read in the press.”



