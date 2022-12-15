Twitter Suspends Accounts Sharing Live Locations, Including One That Tracked Elon Musk’s Private Jet

The move comes after Musk reinstated previous Twitter rule-breakers and stopped enforcing the platform’s policies prohibiting Covid-19 misinformation.

Twitter News: Social media giant Twitter on Wednesday suspended an account that tracked the location of Elon Musk’s private jet, according to a CNN report. The @ElonJet account, which had more than 500,000 followers, was removed from the platform on Wednesday. Jack Sweeney, a 20-year-old college student and flight tracking enthusiast, said he woke up on Wednesday to find that his automated Twitter account had been suspended.

The move comes after Musk has reinstated previous Twitter rule-breakers and stopped enforcing the platform’s policies prohibiting Covid-19 misinformation.

The @ElonJet account used publicly available flight tracking information to build a Twitter bot that tweeted every time Musk’s Gulfstream took off and landed at an airport. According to the reports, Jack Sweeney’s last post from the account showed Musk’s jet taking off from Oakland, California, on Monday and landing in Los Angeles 48 minutes later.

Interestingly, Elon Musk, after buying Twitter for USD 44 billion in October, said that he would allow the account to remain on the platform. “My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk,” Mr. Musk tweeted last month.

Apart from Jack Sweeney’s account, Twitter suspended more than 25 accounts that track the planes of government agencies, billionaires and high-profile individuals.



