Twitter Suspends Indian Rival Koo’s Account; Co-Founder Mayank Bidawatka Reacts

Koo co-founders question Twitter on suspension of account

Twitter Suspends Koo’s Account: Twitter suspended its Indian rival micro-blogging site Koo’s handle on Friday. Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder of the homegrown microblogging platform provided this information on his official Twitter handle. Twitter suspended Koo Eminence account, which was set up only a few days ago. It was for queries posed by celebrities and VIPs wanting to join the platform.

Bidawatka while sharing the news, blasted Twitter and Elon Musk for its series of accounts suspensions. Bidawatka, on Twitter, wrote, “”I forgot. There’s more! – Banning Mastodon account. – Not allowing mastodon links saying it’s unsafe. – Banning Koo’s eminence handle. I mean seriously. How much more control does the guy need?”

“1. Posting publicly available info isn’t doxxing. Why shoot the messenger? 2. Journalists that posted links did nothing wrong. Posting a link to publicly available info isn’t doxxing the way posting a link to an online article isn’t plagiarism,” the Koo co-founder said.

“3. Leaving spaces without answering journalists is bad. 4. Creating policies out of thin air to suit yourself is worse. 5. Changing your stance every other day is inconsistent. 6. Posting a video of an unknown car on Twitter with the car plate showing – how’s that allowed? 7. Killing spaces overnight to control conversations. The list is endless. This isn’t democracy. This is a strong need to exercise power & control. And shouldn’t be allowed. We need to speak up!” he added.

Mayank Bidawatka’s Takes On Elon Musk; Throws In Pointed Questions

On December 15, Musk announced any account indulging in ‘doxxing’ will be suspended. Doxxing refers to revealing the identity of an anonymous account, or revealing someone’s personal information.

The suspended accounts include those of Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Donie O’Sullivan of CNN, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of The Intercept, political journalist Keith Olbermann, Aaron Rupar and Tony Webster, both independent journalists, the New York Times reported.



