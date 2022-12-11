Sunday, December 11, 2022
HomeNationalTwitter to Relaunch Blue Subscriber Service on Dec 12
National

Twitter to Relaunch Blue Subscriber Service on Dec 12

By admin
0
47


Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

twitter, twitter verified, twitter bkue tick, twitter paid services, twitter amnesty accounts, elon musk, twitter latest update, twitter latest news, elon musk latest news, twitter layoff, amazon layoff, account verification twitter
Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

New York: Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Musk’s businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

The relaunched service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users. Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.

Topics




Published Date: December 11, 2022 9:34 AM IST



Updated Date: December 11, 2022 9:36 AM IST





Source link

Previous article3 Natural Ways to Prevent Underarm Sweating
Next articleScientists Lower Alert for Mauna Loa, say Eruption Could End
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
47
Previous article3 Natural Ways to Prevent Underarm Sweating
Next articleScientists Lower Alert for Mauna Loa, say Eruption Could End
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677