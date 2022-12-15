HomeNationalTwitter to Shut Down Newsletter Tool Revue On January 18
Twitter to Shut Down Newsletter Tool Revue On January 18

Users will not be able to access their Revue account from January 18, 2023 and all data will be deleted.



Updated: December 15, 2022 8:29 PM IST


San Francisco: Twitter will shut down its newsletter tool Revue on January 18, 2023. Twitter’s senior product manager and Revue founder Martijn de Kuijper made the announcement in a post on Wednesday.

“This has been a hard decision because we know Revue has a passionate user base, made up of people like you,” Kuijper wrote.

This will stop your subscribers from being paid for Revue content once it no longer supports sending newsletters.

In the meantime, the writers will be able to download their subscribers list, past newsletter issues and analytics by following the instructions present in the post.

“We’re grateful to everyone who has used our service over the years, and hope we can continue to help you build a community with your readers on Twitter,” Kuijper wrote. Twitter acquired Revue in January last year.




