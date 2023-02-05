Home

Business

Twitter Verified Gold Badges To Cost $1000 For All Businesses: Report

In December last year, Twitter relaunched its Blue subscription service with verification, costing $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month.

Twitter latest update: From paid subscriptions, to massive layoffs to lawsuits and introducing new features, the Twitter saga is nothing short than a rollercoaster ride. In one of the recent developments the microblogging site has told businesses to pay $1,000 per month for retaining gold badges. Anyone with the gold check mark who do not pay will eventually loose the badge.

Last year there was a lot of chaos about the newly rolled out blue tick subscription. Following it new colour-coded badges were also introduced for all the tweepals.

The Elon Musk-run company is constantly working towards monetising its platform via various means. According to a report by the Verge, it will also charge an extra $50 per month to add badges to each account affiliated with the brand.

A screenshot posted by social media consultant Matt Navarra also suggested that Twitter is going to charge a massive $1,000 per month. “Twitter is reportedly emailing businesses offering gold check mark verification for $1000 PER MONTH! And affiliate account verification for $50 each per month,” tweeted Navarra.

Meanwhile, there is no confirmation about this feature ow when and where it will be launched, if at all. Twitter has so far not commented on the same.

“As an early access subscriber, you’ll get a gold checkmark for your organisation and affiliation badges for its associates,” read an email sent by Twitter to businesses.

“If you’d like to subscribe, Verified for Organisations is $1,000 per month, and $50 per additional affiliated handle per month with one month of free affiliations,” it added.

Twitter had rolled out gold badges ahead of its Verification for Organisations programme (formerly called Blue for Business), which allows brands to “verify and distinguish themselves on Twitter.” In December last year, Twitter relaunched its Blue subscription service with verification, costing $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month.

Musk has now said that all legacy verified accounts will soon lose their Blue badges as those are ‘deeply corrupted’. The micro-blogging platform has expanded its Blue service subscription service to six more countries, taking the total to 12 where users can subscribe to it.



