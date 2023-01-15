- Home
- Technology
- Twitter’s ‘Verification for Organisations’ Feature To Be Launched Soon | Details Here
Twitter will soon launch the ‘Verification for Organisations’ feature which was earlier called ‘Blue for Business.
New Delhi: Twitter will soon launch the ‘Verification for Organisations’ feature which was earlier called ‘Blue for Business.’ The Elon Musk-owned company said the feature will be allowed to be used by only a limited set of organisations.
“We will soon launch Verification for Organisations, formerly known as Blue for Business. You can apply for early access via our waitlist,” Twitter posted.
As a subscriber, you and your business will receive business accounts and affiliation badges through our self-serve administrative portal, according to the company.
“We will be reviewing applications and opening up access to a limited group on a rolling basis in the coming weeks,” the micro-blogging platform said, according to a report by news agency IANS.
The company is frantically trying to monetise its platform via various means. Since Musk’s takeover, the billionaire has been aiming to boost the company’s revenue, including charging money for its $8 Blue subscription service with verification.
Twitter will soon start selling usernames via online actions that have remained inactive in order to boost its revenues. It is unclear how much Twitter will charge for selling inactive usernames.
Several advertisers have left the micro-blogging platform, as the company cuts internal revenue projections. Meanwhile, Musk said on Saturday that Twitter will soon publish tweet recommendation code and make account/tweet status visible “no later than next month”.
Published Date: January 15, 2023 2:11 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Ind vs SL: Ishan Kishans Absence in Indias Playing During 3rd ODI Sparks Debate
[ad_1] Home SportsIshan Kishan’s Absence in India’s Playing XI During 3rd ODI Sparks Debate; Fans Slam BCCI | VIRAL TWEETS...
Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 2: Chiranjeevi
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentWaltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 2: Chiranjeevi’s Film Creates Havoc on Pongal, Beats Veera Simha Reddy –...
4 Warning Signs Why You Should Definitely go For Knee-Replacement Surgery
[ad_1] Home HealthKnee Pain: 4 Warning Signs Why You Should Definitely go For Knee-Replacement Surgery Knee-replacement surgery is not advised...
Meta, Microsoft Vacate Offices In US After Layoffs, Work From Home Option. Check Details Here
[ad_1] Home BusinessMeta, Microsoft Vacate Offices In US After Layoffs, Work From Home Option. Check Details Here Meta and Microsoft...
Anand Mahindra shares Soulful Rendition Of
[ad_1] Home ViralAnand Mahindra Shares Soulful Rendition Of ‘Sandese Aatey Hain’ On Army Day | WATCH Viral Video The mellifluous...
Plane With 5 Indians Among 72 Onboard Crashes; 40 Dead
[ad_1] Home News WorldNepal Pokhara Crash Live Updates: Plane With 5 Indians Among 72 Onboard Crashes; 40 Dead live Nepal...
Average Rating