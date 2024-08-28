Home

Two Dalit Girls Found Hanging From Tree In Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad District

“It appears they might have committed suicide by hanging from the tree, but the police are investigating the case thoroughly,” Priyadarshi said added.

Lucknow: In a horrific incident, two Dalit girls were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district on Tuesday. According to the police, both the girls were neighbours and very good friends. The cops further added that the bodies were found in a mango orchard in a village near Kayamganj in Farrukhabad district.

“Initial findings indicate that the two girls were neighbours and close friends. One body was found hanging from one end of a dupatta, and the other from the opposite end,” a Hindustan Times reported quoting superintendent of police (SP) Alok Priyadarshi.

Senior criminal lawyer Danish Qureishi said “it is highly unusual and rather suspicious for two girls to commit suicide using a single dupatta”. “A dupatta is usually about two metres long, and making a noose would use up more than half of its length. So, it raises questions about how they could have used it to hang from the branch,” he said.

Father of one of the girls said his daughter and her friend, both from the same locality, went to watch a cultural tableau on the festival night. He added: “They did not return till late at night, and the next morning, we were told that they were dead. We feel our girls were murdered.”

The incident drew sharp criticism from opposition. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said it was “time to put women’s safety above party politics” and sought an “impartial” inquiry. “It is a sensitive incident that bodies of two girls, who had gone to see Janmashtami celebrations in Farrukhabad, were found hanging. Who hanged them? Why? Nobody knows anything. This state has become a crematorium for women,” he said on social media.











