Two-day film festival based on Partition Horrors organized by IGNCA at Rabindra Nath Tagore Centre Kolkata

By Mandira : To Commemorate Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts , Ministry of Culture Govt. of India, Under aegis of “ Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” organized an exclusive film festival was based on Partition Horrors on 20th and 21st August 2022 at Rabindranath Tagore Centre, ICCR in Kolkata. The Two-day film festival has screening of Bollywood blockbuster movies like “Gadar”, Ek Prem Katha Starring Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel. Apart from this Documentary / short film Screening and Panel Discussion was also organised in day long festival.

Former state BJP president and senior BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh, Former Regional Director of ICCR Goutam De, Eminent Actor Rudranil Ghosh, HoD of History, Katwa College, Prof. Rabi Ranjan Sen, Prof. Narayan Chakraborty of Maulana Azad College and Media Controller of IGNCA, Anurag Punetha participated in panel discussion as eminent speakers on concluding day of Film Festival. Entry was free in this two-day long film festival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year announced that August 14 would be marked as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day from 2022. Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, said Hon’ble PM in their announcement.