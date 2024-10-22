Home

Massive explosion at Jabalpur Ordnance Factory: Two dead, many feared trapped as building collapses

The incident took place in the F-6 section when an aerial bomb unexpectedly exploded. The explosion was so intense that the entire building collapsed.

A massive explosion occurred on Tuesday at Jabalpur’s Ordnance Factory Khamaria, leaving nine employees seriously injured. The incident took place in the F-6 section when an aerial bomb unexpectedly exploded. The explosion was so intense that the entire building collapsed. Rescue operations began immediately after the incident, as it is feared that several employees might be trapped under the debris. Factory management, along with a relief and rescue team, rushed to the scene to assist in removing the trapped workers. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, and authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A blast occurred at the filling section in Ordnance Factory Khamaria at Jabalpur. Around 8 injuries reported. Details awaited. Visuals from the hospital where two of the injured people have been rushed to. pic.twitter.com/AnEVqCRJsJ — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2024











