Two dead, many feared trapped as building collapses

The incident took place in the F-6 section when an aerial bomb unexpectedly exploded. The explosion was so intense that the entire building collapsed.

A massive explosion occurred on Tuesday at Jabalpur’s Ordnance Factory Khamaria, leaving nine employees seriously injured. The incident took place in the F-6 section when an aerial bomb unexpectedly exploded. The explosion was so intense that the entire building collapsed. Rescue operations began immediately after the incident, as it is feared that several employees might be trapped under the debris. Factory management, along with a relief and rescue team, rushed to the scene to assist in removing the trapped workers. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, and authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.







