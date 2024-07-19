Home

Breaking News LIVE: Two DRG Jawans Injured in Naxal IED Explosion in Chhattisgarh

Breaking News LIVE, July 19, 2024: Two personnel of the District Reserve Guards (DRG) were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Thursday, police said, ANI reported. According to Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Kumar Yadav, “Two DRG soldiers were injured in a pressure IED explosion planted by Naxalites in the forests of Mudvendi village in the Gangaluur police station area.” US Representative Pete Sessions said that the whole world, not just America, is focused on how the Republican Party and former US President Donald Trump approached the future after the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania’s Butler. Speaking to ANI, Pete Sessions said the Republican Party recognises that there are people who disagree with them and don’t want them to be successful, but stressed that Trump will be a strong voice and the party can overcome this viewpoint.











