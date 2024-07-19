NationalPolitics

Two DRG Jawans Injured in Naxal IED Explosion in Chhattisgarh

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 19, 2024
0 64 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Breaking News LIVE: Two DRG Jawans Injured in Naxal IED Explosion in Chhattisgarh

live

Breaking News: Stay informed with the latest developments happening around the globe. Read below today’s top stories making headlines.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Breaking News LIVE: Two DRG Jawans Injured in Naxal IED Explosion in Chhattisgarh

Breaking News LIVE, July 19, 2024: Two personnel of the District Reserve Guards (DRG) were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Thursday, police said, ANI reported. According to Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Kumar Yadav, “Two DRG soldiers were injured in a pressure IED explosion planted by Naxalites in the forests of Mudvendi village in the Gangaluur police station area.” US Representative Pete Sessions said that the whole world, not just America, is focused on how the Republican Party and former US President Donald Trump approached the future after the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania’s Butler. Speaking to ANI, Pete Sessions said the Republican Party recognises that there are people who disagree with them and don’t want them to be successful, but stressed that Trump will be a strong voice and the party can overcome this viewpoint.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 19, 2024
0 64 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Signify Inaugurates Global Digital Centre in Bengaluru for Growth, Innovation, and Transformation

July 18, 2024

MAAC Successfully Concludes a First of its Kind Gen AI Powered Tech Challenge – “Deadline: A Motion Comic Showdown”

July 18, 2024

PM Modi Chairs High-Level Security Meeting Amid Rising Terror Attacks in Jammu

July 18, 2024

Vels University Awards Rs 1.5 Crore in Research Fellowship Grants to Promote Academic Excellence

July 18, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow