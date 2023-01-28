National

Two Fighter Jets Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 Crash in MP

Fighter Jets Crash LIVE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet, “The news of the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kolaras in Morena is very sad. I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe.”





