Monday, December 12, 2022
Two Girls One Man Arrested For Dancing On Elevated Road In Ghaziabad

The police have also seized the vehicle and issued a challan of Rs 10,000 for parking the car on the elevated road and having a birthday party.

Ghaziabad: Three persons, including two girls were arrested by the Ghaziabad police on Monday for allegedly dancing on an elevated road in the city. The arrests were made after a video of the incident went viral on social media two days back. As soon as the video went viral the police swung into action. In the video, two girls and a young man could be seen dancing to several songs at night after parking their car on the road and cutting a cake on its bonnet.

According to information received from the police, the Wagon R car with a Delhi number was in the name of Vikas Srivastava. The police arrested the person who danced in the first video. After this, people started raising questions about the one-sided action of the police on social media. The police then arrested both girls also.




Published Date: December 12, 2022 11:12 PM IST





