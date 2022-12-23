December 23, 2022
A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by a local journalist.

Several Injured As Gunman Opens Fire In Central Paris, Local Journalist Shares Video (Image: Twitter/@ClementLanot)

Paris: Two people were killed and four people were injured in a shooting in Central Paris on Friday afternoon, reports AFP quoting a police source. “Two dead, four injured in Paris shooting,” said a prosecutor as quoted by AFP.

“2 people were killed and 4 injured in a shooting in central Paris on Friday, police and prosecutors said and the shooter, in his 60s, had been arrested. The gunman’s motives remain unclear, with 2/4 of the injured left in a serious condition,” said the French officials.

Unconfirmed reports stated the shooting took place at 10th arrondissement of Paris.

According to the French television network BFM TV, the Paris police said they were dealing with an incident on the Rue d’Enghien and urged the public to stay away from the area adding that the gunman has been arrested.

One witness told the French news agency AFP that seven or eight shots had been fired, sewing mayhem in the street.

(With agencies inputs)




Published Date: December 23, 2022 5:14 PM IST



Updated Date: December 23, 2022 5:51 PM IST





