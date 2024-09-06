Home

Madhya Pradesh

MP: Two Masked Men Stop Bus, Looted Passengers In Chhatarpur; Police Begin Search

The accused snatched mobile phones, mangalsutras and money from the passengers in the bus, including the conductor and ran away.

Chhatarpur: Two masked men stopped a bus and looted passengers travelling in the bus in Madhya Pradesh‘s Chhatarpur district on Friday, a police officer said. The bus was going from Chhatarpur’s Lavkush Nagar to Satna and it was stopped near Patharguwan village under the jurisdiction of Rajnagar Police Station area. The accused snatched mobile phones, mangalsutras and money from the passengers in the bus, including the conductor and ran away. Upon receiving information, the police begin the searching of the accused, the police added.

“An incident occurred under Raj Nagar police station limits where two masked men stopped a bus which was going towards Satna, and took money from the conductor, snatched mobile phones and mangalsutras from passengers and ran away from the spot,” Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain told ANI.

After getting information about the incident, the police team immediately became active and began searching for the accused. The police also got some solid clues, the officer said, adding that they would crack the case as soon as possible.

“The accused came on a bike and were carrying khatta in their hands. The investigation into the matter is underway, soon further updates will be disclosed,” he added.











