Two Months After FTX Meltdown, US Financial Watchdogs Issue Joint Warning On Cryptocurrency Risks

Washington: Just two months after FTX, which was the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange platform by volume, filed for bankruptcy, the US financial regulators have issued a joint warning to banking organisation over the risks of crypto assets.

The joint statement has been released by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Federal Reserve), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Without naming FTX or any other cryptocurrency exchange platform for that purpose, the statement said that the events that transpired in 2022 have been marked by significant volatility and the exposure of vulnerabilities in the crypto-asset sector. The eight-point warning given to banking organisations has been mentioned below:

Risk of fraud and scams among crypto-asset sector participants. Legal uncertainties related to custody practices, redemptions, and ownership rights, some of which are currently the subject of legal processes and proceedings. Inaccurate or misleading representations and disclosures by crypto-asset companies, including misrepresentations regarding federal deposit insurance, and other practices that may be unfair, deceptive, or abusive, contributing to significant harm to retail and institutional investors, customers, and counterparties. Significant volatility in crypto-asset markets, the effects of which include potential impacts on deposit flows associated with crypto-asset companies. Susceptibility of stablecoins to run risk, creating potential deposit outflows for banking organizations that hold stablecoin reserves. Contagion risk within the crypto-assetsector resulting from interconnections among certain crypto-asset participants, including through opaque lending, investing, funding, service, and operational arrangements. These interconnections may also present concentration risks for banking organizations with exposures to the crypto-asset sector. Risk management and governance practices in the crypto-asset sector exhibiting a lack of maturity and robustness. Heightened risks associated with open, public, and/or decentralized networks, or similar systems, including, but not limited to, the lack of governance mechanisms establishing oversight of the system; the absence of contracts or standards to clearly establish roles, responsibilities, and liabilities; and vulnerabilities related to cyber-attacks, outages, lost or trapped assets, and illicit finance.

It also said that the risks related to crypto-asset sector that cannot be mitigated or controlled do not migrate to the banking system.

“Given the significant risks highlighted by recent failures of several large crypto-asset companies, the agencies continue to take a careful and cautious approach related to current or proposed crypto-asset-related activities and exposures at each banking organization,” said the joint statement. “The agencies will continue to closely monitor crypto-asset-related exposures of banking organizations. As warranted, the agencies will issue additional statements related to engagement

by banking organizations in crypto-asset-related activities. The agencies also will continue to engage and collaborate with other relevant authorities, as appropriate, on issues arising from activities involving crypto-assets,” it added.



