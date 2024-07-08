Home

Breaking News LIVE: Two People Arrested in Worli Hit-And-Run Case

Breaking News: Stay informed with the latest developments happening around the globe. Read below today’s top stories making headlines.

Breaking News LIVE(July 8, 2024): Police have arrested Rajendra Singh Bidawat and the father of the main accused, Rajesh Shah for their alleged involvement in the Worli hit-and-run case that took place on Sunday (July 7). Both of them were taken to Worli Police Station after their medical examination. Tripura’s Agriculture Minister, Ratan Lal Nath, inaugurated the Mango Festival here on Sunday. Speaking at the inauguration of the mango festival aimed at promoting the efforts of the farmers, the minister highlighted the diversity of mango varieties grown in the area. Amidst the ongoing battle with inflation in Pakistan, chicken prices have seen a significant surge in Punjab, according to a report by ARY News. Poultry dealers have reported an increase of PKR 37 per kilogram in chicken prices. The new rate now stands at PKR 421 per kilogram, with dealers attributing the hike to increased taxes.











