Two US Men Show Up at Indian Best Friend’s Wedding Wearing Sarees, Watch Viral Clip

VIRAL VIDEO OF 2 MEN DRESSED IN SARIS FOR INDIAN FRIEND’S WEDDING IN US

Trending News: Breaking gender stereotypes, two men in Chicago recently donned beautiful sarees at their Indian best friend’s wedding. The groom’s best men turned up to their friend’s wedding wearing beautiful Indian sarees. A video of the groom’s reaction has gone viral on social media, who thought he was being surprised by the bride, not his friends.

Chicago-based wedding videographers Paraagonfilms’ shared the clip on their Instagram with the following caption, “Just a typical wedding morning with the groom’s 2 best men walking down Michigan Ave in sarees”.

In the clip, a woman can be seen helping the boys put on the saree as they get ready for their friend’s wedding. The two are then seen wearing vibrant colour sarees as they gracefully stroll down Michigan Avenue in Chicago to attend the wedding.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF 2 MEN DRESSED IN SARIS FOR INDIAN FRIEND’S WEDDING IN US HERE:

They also added bindis on their foreheads to complete the look. The bride and groom laughed when they saw the two American men dressed like traditional Indian women. The trio hugged and grinned as the video ended.

The reel has racked up more than 701k views and 69k likes. Social media users gushed about how sweet the suprise was. It also sparked a conversation on dispelling gendered clothing prejudices with some users praising both men for dressing in ethnic attire and respecting their friend’s culture, while others dubbed it as a beautiful and touchiing gesture.



