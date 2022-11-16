Wednesday, November 16, 2022
HomeNationalTwo US Men Show Up at Indian Best Friend's Wedding Wearing Sarees,...
National

Two US Men Show Up at Indian Best Friend’s Wedding Wearing Sarees, Watch Viral Clip

admin
By admin
0
68


A video of the groom’s reaction has gone viral on social media, who thought he was being surprised by the bride, not his friends.

VIRAL VIDEO OF 2 MEN DRESSED IN SARIS FOR INDIAN FRIEND'S WEDDING IN US
VIRAL VIDEO OF 2 MEN DRESSED IN SARIS FOR INDIAN FRIEND’S WEDDING IN US

Trending News: Breaking gender stereotypes, two men in Chicago recently donned beautiful sarees at their Indian best friend’s wedding. The groom’s best men turned up to their friend’s wedding wearing beautiful Indian sarees. A video of the groom’s reaction has gone viral on social media, who thought he was being surprised by the bride, not his friends.

Chicago-based wedding videographers Paraagonfilms’ shared the clip on their Instagram with the following caption, “Just a typical wedding morning with the groom’s 2 best men walking down Michigan Ave in sarees”.

In the clip, a woman can be seen helping the boys put on the saree as they get ready for their friend’s wedding. The two are then seen wearing vibrant colour sarees as they gracefully stroll down Michigan Avenue in Chicago to attend the wedding.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF 2 MEN DRESSED IN SARIS FOR INDIAN FRIEND’S WEDDING IN US HERE:

They also added bindis on their foreheads to complete the look. The bride and groom laughed when they saw the two American men dressed like traditional Indian women. The trio hugged and grinned as the video ended.

The reel has racked up more than 701k views and 69k likes. Social media users gushed about how sweet the suprise was. It also sparked a conversation on dispelling gendered clothing prejudices with some users praising both men for dressing in ethnic attire and respecting their friend’s culture, while others dubbed it as a beautiful and touchiing gesture.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 5:43 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Clean up with £100 off Dyson’s V10 Total Clean vacuum this Black Friday
Next article
No Indication Poland Blast Was Deliberate Attack By Russia, Says NATO Chief
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

National

Two US Men Show Up at Indian Best Friend’s Wedding Wearing Sarees, Watch Viral Clip

admin
By admin
0
68


A video of the groom’s reaction has gone viral on social media, who thought he was being surprised by the bride, not his friends.

VIRAL VIDEO OF 2 MEN DRESSED IN SARIS FOR INDIAN FRIEND'S WEDDING IN US
VIRAL VIDEO OF 2 MEN DRESSED IN SARIS FOR INDIAN FRIEND’S WEDDING IN US

Trending News: Breaking gender stereotypes, two men in Chicago recently donned beautiful sarees at their Indian best friend’s wedding. The groom’s best men turned up to their friend’s wedding wearing beautiful Indian sarees. A video of the groom’s reaction has gone viral on social media, who thought he was being surprised by the bride, not his friends.

Chicago-based wedding videographers Paraagonfilms’ shared the clip on their Instagram with the following caption, “Just a typical wedding morning with the groom’s 2 best men walking down Michigan Ave in sarees”.

In the clip, a woman can be seen helping the boys put on the saree as they get ready for their friend’s wedding. The two are then seen wearing vibrant colour sarees as they gracefully stroll down Michigan Avenue in Chicago to attend the wedding.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF 2 MEN DRESSED IN SARIS FOR INDIAN FRIEND’S WEDDING IN US HERE:

They also added bindis on their foreheads to complete the look. The bride and groom laughed when they saw the two American men dressed like traditional Indian women. The trio hugged and grinned as the video ended.

The reel has racked up more than 701k views and 69k likes. Social media users gushed about how sweet the suprise was. It also sparked a conversation on dispelling gendered clothing prejudices with some users praising both men for dressing in ethnic attire and respecting their friend’s culture, while others dubbed it as a beautiful and touchiing gesture.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 5:43 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Clean up with £100 off Dyson’s V10 Total Clean vacuum this Black Friday
Next article
No Indication Poland Blast Was Deliberate Attack By Russia, Says NATO Chief
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677