Sunday, November 13, 2022
National

Two World War 2 Planes Collide Mid-Air During US Airshow, 6 Feared Dead

The condition of the pilots in both aircraft is yet to be determined, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was quoted as saying.

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the ground Saturday (AP Photo)
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the ground Saturday (AP Photo)

United States: Two World War-era planes collided mid-air during an airshow at Texas’s Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday. Six flight crew members are feared dead as planes immediately fell off to the ground and burst into flames. The collision happened between a Boeing B-17 bomber, which was widely used during World War 2, and a smaller plane.

The condition of the pilots in both aircraft is yet to be determined, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was quoted as saying.
Authorities say that the accident occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas event at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas on Saturday afternoon.

Watch: Two Planes Collides At ‘Wings Over Dallas’ Air Show

 The collision occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show, Associated Press reported, adding that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were launching investigations.

In a tweet, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said that there were still details that remained “unknown or unconfirmed”.

One of the last major crashes of a B-17 was on October 2, 2019, when seven people died in an accident at an airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.




Published Date: November 13, 2022 6:20 AM IST



Updated Date: November 13, 2022 6:28 AM IST





