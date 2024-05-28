U GRO Capital Line of Credit Now Live on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets proudly announces its collaboration with U GRO Capital, a distinguished data-driven lender. This partnership introduces U GRO Capitals dynamic line of credit on Bajaj Markets, empowering SMEs to borrow up to Rs. 2 Lakhs instantly.

Empowering Growth: U GRO Capital and Bajaj Markets Join Forces to Simplify Borrowing

U GRO Capital offers competitive interest rates starting at 24% p.a. on Bajaj Markets. The line of credit stands out with its zero processing fee and simplified documentation requirements. Businesses can apply online, submitting basic KYC documents and proof of business. This eliminates the hassles often associated with traditional loan applications. In short, the partnership prioritises transparency and user-friendliness.

Businesses can draw funds as required, up to their pre-approved limit, and repay within a year. A 5-day grace period each month provides further flexibility for managing payments. Additionally, businesses have the option to convert all dues to an EMI-based business loan from U GRO Capital at the end of 30 days of withdrawing the amount. This helps ensure long-term financial stability.

In addition, the platform allows businesses to compare lending options from various institutions, empowering them to choose a solution that aligns perfectly with their unique needs.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

â¯

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket”.