Monday, November 7, 2022
National

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Top Picks| MUM vs JAI Pro Kabaddi Live Streaming

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between MUM vs JAI. Also Check Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream 11 Team Player List, U Mumba Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Dream11 Pro Kabaddi. (Image: Twitter)

MUM vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 64 Between MUM vs JAI at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST: U Mumba have played well as a unit and with six wins and four losses, they are in the top half of the points table. Guman Singh has been the go-to man in the raiding department for U Mumba as he has scored 61 raid points this season. Guman has been supported by the likes of Ashish and Jai Bhagwan who have scored 47 and 39 raid points. aipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, head into this game after beating Dabang Delhi K.C. in their last match. They have an identical record when compared to U Mumba with six wins and four losses this season. Arjun Deshwal has taken on the lead raider responsibility for the Panthers and has scored 107 raid points. His teammates Rahul Chaudhari and V Ajith Kumar have managed 32 and 29 raid points respectively.

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between MUM vs JAI. Also Check Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream 11 Team Player List, U Mumba Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 64, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, November 7.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

MUM vs JAI Dream11 Team

Ankush, Surinder Singh, Sunil Kumar, and Harendra Kumar, V Ajith Kumar, Arjun Deshwal and Ashish.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal, Vice-Captain: Surinder Singh.

MUM vs JAI Predicted Playing 7 

U Mumba

Guman Singh/Heidarali Ekrami, Ashish, Mohit, Jai Bhagwan, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, and Rinku.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and Abhishek KS.




Published Date: November 7, 2022 3:50 PM IST





