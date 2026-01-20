Home

News

UAE-India could sign multimillion dollar arms deal with deadly BrahMos missile at centre; Pakistan gets small donation

A defense cooperation agreement between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is reaching its final stages.

(Image: X/@MohamedBinZayed)

India’s BrahMos missile in demand

Hindrance between India and the UAE over BrahMos deal

Saudi Arabia and UAE war could break out any moment as Riyadh launches airstrikes on 2 ships

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

UAE President’s interest in India’s defense industry

What’s happening at UAE’s diplomatic front?

Saudi Arabia’s ultimatum to the UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) could sign a multi-million-dollar defence deal with India. In particular, the UAE could finalize a deal to purchase BrahMos missiles from India. The BrahMos missile demonstrated its prowess during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May last year. The whole world witnessed how BrahMos destroyed Pakistani airbases. Therefore, the demand for the Indian BrahMos has increased significantly. Meanwhile, when UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) visited India on Monday, January 19, a significant defense agreement was signed. Under this agreement, India and the UAE will jointly manufacture military hardware.Talking about Pakistan, it is boastful about the sale of its J-17 fighter jets as earlier this month, it claimed to have sold J-17 fighter jets to several countries, including Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, several countries want to buy India’s deadly BrahMos missile. A defense cooperation agreement between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is reaching its final stages, according to media reports. Discussions are also underway between the two countries regarding the BrahMos cruise missile deal.The United Arab Emirates wants to buy BrahMos missiles from India. However, the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR-290 km range limit) is proving to be an obstacle, and solutions are being sought to overcome it. In addition, approval from Russia is also required, and we do not currently have information on the developments regarding that.However, during the UAE President’s visit to New Delhi, his interest in India’s emerging defense industry and power dynamics was clearly evident. The BrahMos is no ordinary weapon, and its range has been extended to over 450 km after India joined the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). However, the United Arab Emirates is not a member of the MTCR. Pakistan was also planning to sell J-17 fighter jets to the UAE, but the UAE rejected the offer. The UAE is instead planning to buy the BrahMos missile from India. A few days ago, the UAE President visited Pakistan, where he was at the Nur Khan Airbase for about two hours. He donated a billion dollars to the Pakistan Army’s Fauji Foundation.At domestic front, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are engaged in a bitter confrontation since Saudi Arabia, on 30 December 2025, launched airstrikes on two ships loaded with military vehicles and other military equipment at the Mukalla port in Yemen, south of Saudi Arabia as KSA alleged that these two ships were brought from the UAE to Mukalla port for the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), the Yemeni rebel groups.Saudi Arabia claims that these combat vehicles were intended for use in Saudi territory, posing a threat to its national security. Saudi Arabia has warned the UAE and issued a 24-hour ultimatum to withdraw its forces from Yemen. Before the attack, Saudi Arabia shared a drone video of the UAE’s Fujairah port, where these vehicles were loaded onto the ships. Saudi Arabia directly blamed the UAE for the activities of the Yemeni separatists and warned Abu Dhabi that its actions were extremely dangerous.