The collaboration positions the UAE as a global leader in conservation, driving pioneering initiatives in science, biodiversity, and the safeguarding of life on Earth

DUBAI, UAE

Feb. 3, 2026



Dubai Future Foundation showcases a pop-up preview of the Colossal BioVault at the World Governments Summit in Dubai (Credit: Museum of the Future).



House the Cradle of Life : Protect over 10,000 species and hold more than a million samples, focusing initially on the world’s 100 most imperiled species

Genetic Diversity Mapping : Collect multiple samples from species to capture population-wide variation

: Collect multiple samples from species to capture population-wide variation Open Data Initiative: Share data openly by making all non-proprietary information available to scientists worldwide

Global BioVault Network: Build a global network of Colossal BioVaults across multiple countries safeguarding endangered and keystone species starting in Dubai and the UAE

Build a global network of Colossal BioVaults across multiple countries safeguarding endangered and keystone species starting in and the UAE Advance Genomic Research : Build high-quality reference genomes for understudied species

Redundant Backup System: Establish secure storage with redundant backup sites around the world

Establish secure storage with redundant backup sites around the world Advance the Mission: Invite visitors to take part in the mission, becoming co-custodians of biodiversity, citizen scientists and advocates for its future

