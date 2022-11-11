UAE Withdraws Covid Curbs For International Air Passengers. What it Means For Indians

International Flights Latest News Today: Notably, the UAE eased the restrictions after studying the epidemiological situation in the country while monitoring occupancy rates in hospitals and intensive care for COVID-19 cases.

International Flights Latest News: After easing restrictions, the UAE has announced new guidelines for international air passengers.

International Flights Latest News Today: The international air passengers, including Indians, who are planning to fly to UAE, here comes a big update for you. After more than 30 months of COVID restrictions, the UAE on Sunday lifted all restrictions and precautionary measures related to COVID pandemic, starting from November 7, 2022. In this regard, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced new guidelines for international air passengers.

Notably, the NCEMA eased the restrictions after studying the epidemiological situation in the country while monitoring occupancy rates in hospitals and intensive care for COVID-19 cases.

By withdrawing the travel restriction, the UAE has joined the more than 120 countries that have lifted travel restrictions and returned to normal travel.

“Today, we announce the second phase of the easing of restrictions, after studying the epidemiological situation in the country while monitoring occupancy rates in hospitals and intensive care for COVID-19 cases,” said NCEMA in a social media post.

The first case of COVID was detected in the UAE on January 29, 2020, and the first two deaths were confirmed on March 20, 2020. And then on March 26, 2020, the UAE effectively closed the borders, suspending all inbound and outbound travel, and the first “lockdown” began a week later.

However, it was announced on September 26 that the UAE would lift mask-wearing rules. Face mask rules had been in effect for more than two and a half years.

What it means for Indians

The international guidelines issued by the UAE are applicable to all air passengers. However, there is no specific or more relaxed guidelines for Indian air passengers.

Check new guidelines:

Al Hosn App:

A green pass is not required to enter public facilities and sites.

Al Hosn App use will be limited to proof of vaccination and test results inside and outside the country upon request.

Wearing of masks

Wearing masks will be optional in all open and closed facilities

However, face mask remains mandatory in health facilities and centres for people of determination

COVID facilities

RT-PCR testing and treatment health facilities will continue to operate as per usual

Isolation period

A five-days isolation period for those infected with COVID-19 will still be implemented.



