Uber, Ola Drivers May Soon Need Licence To Operate In Delhi | A Look At What New Motor Vehicles Rules Say

Uber, Ola and other aggregators of delivery services may soon have to get a licence to operate in Delhi.

The new rule also proposes to regulate cab aggregrators and other delivery services to take “accountability” for the safety of the passengers in Delhi. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Uber, Ola and other aggregators of delivery services may soon have to get a licence to operate in Delhi. Under the Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules, 2022, cab aggretars and other ride-hailing companies will have to share details of drivers and vehicles with the transport department.

The rule proposes to regulate cab aggregrators and other delivery services to take “accountability” for the safety of the passengers, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

As per the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme, the “Aggregator(s) shall ensure registration of all onboarded driver-partners and their vehicles currently in use (at: the portal as notified by the Transport Department, GNCTD), within 3 months from the date of the notification of this scheme”.

“The Driver’s License of the driver-partner shall be mandatory, and the registration certificate shall be mandatory for the vehicle(s). In the case of a passenger service vehicle, the PSV badge number would also be required.”

“Aggregator shall be required to take appropriate action against the driver partners having 15 percent or more grievances for the rides undertaken by him/her in a period of one month. The data so referred shall be stored/collected by the Aggregator for at least three months from the date of service provided,” it said.

Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules, 2022 likely to propose –

  • Registration and licence to operate by the cab aggregators in Delhi
  • A mandatory customer grievance system and safety of passengers
  • Details of drivers and delivery services need to be shared with the Delhi transport department

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said, “Delhi is going to be the first state to make rules for regulating the aggregators providing passenger transport and delivery services of good and commodities, including last-mile delivery in the city. Several meetings, including stakeholder consultations, have been held and the rules are in the final stage.”

When Will The New Rules Comes Into Force

No date has been announced as to when the new proposed rules will come into force. However, it is expected that the proposed rules may come into effect from next year. Meanwhile, no decision has also been made about regulating cab fares in the national capital.




Published Date: December 21, 2022 10:12 AM IST





