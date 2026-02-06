Home

Ride-hailing services across India may face major disruptions on February 7 as Uber, Ola and Rapido drivers announce a nationwide strike over low fares and poor working conditions.



Drivers Have Demanded Minimum Fares

Set minimum fares to ensure drivers have a livable income.

Strict implementation of MV Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, including but not limited to fare guidelines and algorithms used by companies.

Stop allowing private vehicles to ferry passengers for commercial purposes without converting them to commercial vehicles.

Protests Have Been Occurring Throughout the Gig Economy

Drivers associated with ride-hailing apps will go on an India-wide strike on Saturday, February 7, 2026, to protest against current fare rates and policies, among other demands. Called the “All-India Breakdown” by unions representing gig workers, taxi, auto-rickshaw and bike-taxi drivers from Uber, Ola, Rapido and more are expected to stop work for at least six hours in metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Pune. Drivers from across India are protesting against unfair wages and demanding fixed minimum fares among other improvements to their working conditions.In India’s rapidly growing app-based transportation industry, drivers have long protested that companies artificially control fares, pricing rides too low for drivers to maintain their livelihoods. Fuel costs, maintenance fees and inflation are eating into driver incomes, with many union leaders saying drivers make less than ₹10,000 per month. Unions are urging the government to mandate a minimum base fare for rides, and to regulate app-based transportation platforms more aggressively to protect driver incomes.Urban commuters who rely on app-based taxi, autorickshaw and bike-taxi services should expect major disruptions on Saturday, especially during peak morning and evening traffic. Alternatives should be arranged in advance. Drivers could halt operations for the entire 6 hour strike period in cities like Pune and Nagpur. Although metered taxis and autos should be available for regular fares, the lack of app-based bookings will likely cause issues for commuters looking to book rides during peak hours.Food delivery and quick-commerce gig workers have been protesting since at least December 2025. Like drivers, they’ve been demanding better pay, improved working conditions and social security. Indian gig workers have been protesting in one capacity or another for the better part of two years. As India’s gig economy has ballooned in the last decade, worker protections have largely gone unenforced, leading to labour unrest.