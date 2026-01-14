Uber has integrated Metro ticketing into the app which will simplify the access, reduce station queues, and make public transport more seamless.
New Delhi: In a major announcement, app-based carpooling company Uber on Tuesday said that it has launched initiatives aligned with the Delhi Government’s push for cleaner air and greater public transport adoption. These steps are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to support sustainable urban mobility. According to Uber, these initiatives will make it easier for people in Delhi to choose the Metro, shared mobility, and electric vehicles over private car usage.
With an aim to motivate more people to choose the Delhi Metro for their daily commute, Uber is offering a first free Metro ride (up to Rs 25) for riders booking a Metro ticket through the Uber app for the first time until 21 January starting tomorrow.
Here are some of the key details:
- Uber has integrated Metro ticketing into the app which will simplify the access, reduce station queues, and make public transport more seamless.
- Uber is making access to Metro stations easier by offering discounts of up to 30 percent on bike trips (up to Rs 20) for first- and last-mile travel to and from Metro stations until 11 February.
- Uber is also encouraging Delhiites to leave their cars behind by offering cleaner and shared mobility alternatives for longer trips.
- With nearly 1000 electric vehicles operating in the city, Uber Electric provides a convenient lower-emission alternative
- The company will run with a 10 percent discount (up to Rs 50) until 11 February.
Number of private vehicles on roads needs to be reduced: Manjinder Singh SirsaManjinder Singh Sirsa, Minister for Environment, Forest & Wildlife, Government of NCT of Delhi, said,
Uber Issues Statement:Amit Deshpande, Head – City Operations, Uber India, said, “Tackling air quality challenges requires collective action and coordinated solutions. We’re proud to support the Delhi Government’s efforts by making it easier for people to choose public transit and sustainable mobility options. Whether it’s discounted Metro tickets, reliable first- and last-mile rides, electric vehicles or shared high capacity vehicles – our focus is on enabling smarter and sustainable choices for daily travel.”
Source link
Leave a Reply