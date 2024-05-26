UCC, One Nation, One Election, Shift Lok Sabha Elections Timing IF BJP Retains Power: Amit Shah

Home

UCC, One Nation, One Election, Shift Lok Sabha Elections Timing ‘IF’ BJP Retains Power In 2024: Amit Shah

“We will go for ‘One Nation, One Election'”, said Amit Shah.

(ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta)

Amit Shah Speaks: “Uniform Civil Code for the entire country will be implemented within the next five years after extensive consultations with all stakeholders if the BJP returns to power,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah adding that “the Modi government in its next term will also implement ‘One Nation, One Election‘ as the time has come for the elections to be held simultaneously in the country”, said Shah in an interview with the news agency PTI.

Change Timing Of Lok Sabha Elections

“We can think over it. If we prepone one election, it can be done. It should be done. This is also the time of students’ vacation. It creates lots of problems too. Over time, the election (Lok Sabha) gradually moved to this period (during summer),” said Amit Shah on being asked about the possibility of moving elections to winter or some other time of the year.

Uniform Civil Code

On the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Shah said, “The UCC is a responsibility left to us, our Parliament and the state legislatures of our country since independence by the makers of our Constitution.

“The guiding principles decided for us by the Constituent Assembly include the Uniform Civil Code. And even at that time, legal scholars like KM Munshi, Rajendra Babu, and Ambedkar Ji had said that there should not be laws based on religion in a secular country. There should be a Uniform Civil Code,” he said adding that the BJP has done an experiment in Uttarakhand where it has a majority government as it is a subject of states and the Centre.

“I believe that the Uniform Civil Code is a huge social, legal, and religious reform. The law made by the Uttarakhand government should undergo social and legal scrutiny. Religious leaders should also be consulted.

“What I mean is that there should be an extensive debate on this. And if there is anything to change in the model law made by the Uttarakhand government after this extensive debate. Because someone will definitely go to court. The judiciary’s opinion will also come,” said Shah.

“After that, the state legislatures and Parliament of the country should think seriously over this and a law must be enacted. That is why we have written in our ‘sankalp patra’ that the BJP aims to have a Uniform Civil Code for the entire country,” he said.

Asked if it can be done within the next five years, Shah said it will be done in this period only. “Five years are a sufficient period,” he said.

One Nation, One Election

On holding simultaneous polls, Shah said, “We will also make every effort to achieve ‘One Nation, One Election’. This should also be discussed.

“The Prime Minister had formed the Ram Nath Kovind committee. I was also a member of it. Its report has been submitted. The time has come that elections should be held simultaneously in the country.”

The BJP manifesto has promised to make provisions for a common electoral roll for all levels of elections, added the Home Minister.

